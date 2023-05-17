SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A federal lawsuit has been filed against Sumner County Schools.

A sophomore football player alleged he was attacked and the incident was recorded. The lawsuit claims the student was held down, stripped of his clothing while pudding was smeared on his body and other students cheered.

The attack reportedly took place on Sept. 29, 2022 at Hendersonville High School.

The victim — identified as John Doe —is Black and the lawsuit claims most of his teammates are white.

The suit alleges students regularly called him “Monkey” and “Cotton picker” while the teammate who sexually assaulted Doe referred to himself as Doe’s “master.”

Information about the incident was spread around the school with classmates telling Doe statements like “I heard you basically got raped yesterday,” according to the lawsuit.

Doe has since changed schools to another school within the Sumner County district.

The lawsuit claims the head coach knew about the players using racial slurs but did not report, discipline or stop the behavior.