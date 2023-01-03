LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the clock struck midnight, fireworks lit up the sky to ring in the New Year.

While parts of Middle Tennessee ban shooting fireworks, La Vergne does not, leaving one family to watch as part of their property went up in flames.

“I looked at my phone and I saw the alerts, and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, my house is on fire,’ because I had no idea what was going on,” said Tiphanie Ricard.

Ricard watched through her surveillance camera outside the front door. In the video, you can see two people rush up to the door, banging to get someone’s attention and ringing the doorbell over and over again. In the left-hand corner of the video, you can see sparks flaring up, and on the other side through the reflection on the screen door, you can see flames filling the front yard.

“I was scared,” said Ricard. “I was yelling, I was screaming. I was like, ‘my house is on fire, my house is on fire.’ I had no idea what was going on. I was scared, I was nervous, I was just freaking out.”

In the video, you can hear Ricard talking with a Metro Nashville Police Officer as he initially looked for the cause of the fire. The officer pointed out cords linked to Christmas yard inflatables before finding the source. The culprit of the fire was identified as a bottle rocket, which first responders found in the bushes.

“The bottle rocket here, the officers did tell me that they can travel 100 yards, he said,” explained Ricard. “I literally didn’t even think fireworks. I kept thinking, ‘Did I leave anything on? What is it? What did I leave on?’ Fireworks didn’t cross my mind at all.”

The aftermath of the fire can still be seen in her front yard – pieces of trees, still charred, scorched, and left dead.

“It took out this whole set of bushes that was back there. They’re completely gone and then it started to kind of lean into this way, and luckily this is when the fire department got here,” Ricard explained, pointing to the damage left behind.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks cause more than $100 million in property damage every year.

Now, the Ricard family is hopeful their story will serve as a warning to others.

“If you choose to use fireworks or choose to buy them for your children, because this was a bottle rocket, and I am sure it was either a child or a teenager, supervise them. Make sure they are doing it in a safe way,” Ricard said.