MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family and community are grieving days after five people were killed in a gruesome crash in Panola County.

It was just before 10 p.m. Tuesday when the Panola County Sheriff’s Department said a car veered off Curtis Road, hit a bridge, and plunged into the creek below.

Mi’Kera Webster was able to get out and make her way up the bank to the road.

Billy Moore, a deputy from neighboring Grenada County who was off-duty, was the only one who pulled over when he spotted the 14-year-old waving for help.

“When I got on the bridge, I saw a lot more debris. And before I got off the bridge, a young lady came on the passenger side, well the driver’s side of my vehicle,” Moore recalled. “I asked her what was wrong and she said, “My family…my family.” And I said, “where your family at?” And she said, “In the ditch.” So I parked and got out and went and looked over in the ditch and I didn’t see anything, and she said, “no, they’re over the bridge under the water.’”

Webster was the only survivor of the crash.

Roxie Holmes said her oldest granddaughter was taking the other kids home when the crash happened. The 19-year-old along with four other grandchildren, between the ages of 12 and 15 years old, did not make it.

“They called us again and told me it was my granddaughter. They had hit the bridge, and oh my god. I couldn’t get right. I couldn’t get right,” Holmes said. “I can’t believe that they’re gone.”

Now, the family is left to put the puzzle back together with so many missing pieces. But thanks to Deputy Moore, one piece is back where it belongs.

“I don’t consider myself a hero. That young lady, she is the hero. From what I heard, she was on top of the vehicle trying to save her family. She is the hero,” Moore said.

Support from the community is helping the family fill in the missing pieces.

“I think everything they did, I thank them to our heart for what they did for us. I thank them,” Holmes said.