HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A human heart has been found in a salt pile in Humphreys County, according to Sheriff Chris Davis.

“I’ve been on some crazy stuff, but by far, this has been one of the most unusual crime scenes I’ve ever been on,” he said.

Sheriff Davis said a worker found an “adult male human heart” on Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility on Highway 70E in McEwen.

“We are treating this as a crime scene. We are very diligently to find or not find anything else at this location,” said Sheriff Davis.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will be meeting with TDOT officials to conduct a wider search.

Sheriff Davis said they’re working to locate any other remains, “If there are any to be found.”

“We are searching the area where the item was found. It was found in the salt where TDOT is preparing to attack the bad weather, severe weather situation that we have,” said Sheriff Davis.

“At first they thought it was a rock,” he said. “The process of the salt, it dries it out.”

“It’s speculated that it could have been there for just a few weeks,” Sheriff Davis further explained that because of the dehydration process of the salt an exact time frame could be difficult to determine.

Sheriff Davis said the heart was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville.

“TDOT’s on board working with us to try and find any information about where the salt came from and when it came in,” he added.

That’s all the information that has been released at this time.

