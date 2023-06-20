NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A survivor of the 2018 Waffle House mass shooting who lost his brother in the tragedy is recovering after being shot in the head in South Nashville.

Abede DaSilva has been a champion for gun-control advocacy over the last five years after losing his brother Akilah in the shooting. Now his family is in disbelief, finding themselves back in the same spot five years later.

“It’s a nightmare you said it, it’s a nightmare like I don’t even know,” said Shaundelle Brooks.

DaSilva’s mother is shaken and at a loss for words while enduring a haunting experience the family is facing for the second time.

“It’s the worst thing you can experience as a parent.”

In the early morning hours of Saturday, June 10, 2023, Brooks received a call that her 34-year-old son was shot in the head. A traumatizing call for Abede’s family, including his 7-year-old daughter.

“Very scary for her,” said Brooks, “and she was here when we got the call and it was the hardest thing to hear.”

Following a performance at Hunnii Pot Bar and Lounge on Murfreesboro Pike, Abede was outside when he heard gunfire and was struck from behind.

“It went in through the back and it’s still there, it’s inside his head,” said Brooks.

While grateful he is still alive, Brooks feared she lost yet another son to gun violence. “How and why is this happening again?”

Brooks is facing flashbacks of the 2018 Waffle House shooting that claimed the life of her 23-year-old son Akilah, the night Abede says he held his dying brother while he bled out.

It’s a wound Abede will always carry, but he is making a remarkable physical recovery after a week in the ICU, he is now home. Brooks said the bullet, however, will remain in her son’s head.

“He prevailed,” she said. A true testament to this family’s strength and spirit, determined to continue their lifelong commitment for sensible gun laws through the Akilah DaSilva Foundation.

“Guns in the wrong hands. Am I angry? I am super angry; I am very angry. Am I going to give up? No,” said Brooks.

The shooting investigation remains ongoing—News 2 reached out to Metro police for additional information. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Abede as he recovers.