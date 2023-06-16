BELL BUCKLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — Every year, on the third Saturday in June, one tiny Bedford County town grows exponentially in size as thousands of people converge in Bell Buckle.

The town of around 500 residents welcomes scores of fans of a Georgia soft drink and a Chattanooga confectionary when the annual RC Cola—MoonPie Festival takes place.

The one-day affair starts with a 10-mile and 5K race, followed by games, merriment, the crowning of the RC Cola King and MoonPie Queen, a parade, and the debut of the World’s Largest MoonPie.

Contests, live performances, and plenty of food and crafts available for sale see Bell Buckle balloon as fans of the marshmallow sandwich cookie take part.

But how did the combo come to be synonymous with the Bedford County community?

According to the Bell Buckle Chamber of Commerce, it was as simple as wanting to celebrate the cookie’s anniversary.

Back in 1994, MoonPie was celebrating its 75th anniversary. At the same time, the Bell Buckle Chamber of Commerce was looking for a way to bring more tourists into the area. Longtime southerners likely remembered pairing a MoonPie with an RC Cola as a filling yet inexpensive treat, and MoonPie’s Chattanooga roots made it an easy draw for another Tennessee town.

The chamber then contacted Chattanooga Bakery, the creators of the interstellar snack with an idea to pair for a special event, and the rest, they say, was history.

