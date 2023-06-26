NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities have discovered hidden items part of the Alex Friedmann case years after the self-described criminal justice advocate planted loaded guns and additional ammunition inside a downtown detention center as it was under construction.

On Monday, June 26, Sheriff Daron Hall announced items that were part of the Alex Friedmann’s plot were found in a non-secure area of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Downtown Detention Center.

Mechanical area where items were discovered (Courtesy: Davidson County Sheriff’s Office)

Mechanical area where items were discovered (Courtesy: Davidson County Sheriff’s Office)

Bagged Uniform and items (Courtesy: Davidson County Sheriff’s Office)

Uniform and items recovered (Courtesy: Davidson County Sheriff’s Office)

Insole with handcuff key (Courtesy: Davidson County Sheriff’s Office)

During the discovery, Sheriff Hall said officials have found three packages inside ductwork that include a makeshift uniform, black shoes, handcuff keys in shoe soles and $100 in cash.

The discovery comes nearly a year after Friedmann was sentenced to prison when he was found guilty of executing an elaborate scheme to hide various weapons and accessories inside the jail in 2019.

Sheriff Hall became aware of the missing items in 2021, but officials had not located their whereabouts until now, according to the sheriff’s office.

“In 2020, prior to opening the facility, we were confident all weapons were removed from the DDC,” Hall said. “During the investigation, we learned Friedmann may have left other nonlethal items hidden. These final missing pieces solidify our theory of his evil plan to create mayhem and massive loss of life. It’s difficult to describe how dedicated our employees have been to solving the final mystery of this bizarre and frightening crime,” said Hall.

The mechanical room where the hidden items were found was reportedly searched on numerous occasions, but employees recently noticed irregularities in the ductwork sheet metal.

Prior to his arrest, video surveillance captured Friedmann in the mechanical room on numerous occasions for long periods of time.

Friedmann is currently serving a 40-year sentence for his involvement in the what the sheriff calls an attempted “massive escape plot.”