NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The two men accused in the death of Saint Thomas nurse, Caitlyn Kaufman, were in the courtroom for less than ten seconds when her father attempted to charge at them.

It was an emotional start to the motions hearing. As her father was being escorted out of the courtroom, her mother could be seen bringing a tissue up to her eyes, clearing tears.

It’s been almost two years since their 26-year-old daughter was gunned down in a road rage incident on Interstate 440 in Nashville.

The Intensive Care Unit nurse was on her way to work when she was shot and killed Dec. 3, 2020.

It was hours before she was discovered in her SUV, which had been shot at at least six times, according to investigators.

Devaunte Hill and James Cowan have been charged with criminal homicide in her death.

A woman was arrested and charged with harboring one of the suspects.

News 2 has a crew in the courtroom for the motions hearing for the suspects, Hill and Cowan and will provide updated information on WKRN.com and News 2 starting at 4 p.m.