SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As Shelbyville police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of 11-year-old Esteban Sylvester, the child’s family and teachers are grieving the loss of a young man with a bright future.

“He was sweet, kind, caring [and] loved to help other individuals. Just a great student…the perfect student that every director of schools wants to have,” said Bedford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Tammy Garrett.

On Monday night, Esteban’s father found his oldest son dead; his 4-year-old son Rafael; and his wife Patricia were missing, according to law enforcement. The next morning, the two returned home and police arrested Esteban’s mother for killing her son.

“Everyone I talked to today said he always had a smile, and today’s a darker world because he’s not in our world now,” said Garrett.

Esteban attended Bedford County Schools from kindergarten to sixth grade and was beloved by every teacher and principal he had, according to Garrett.

“He was a great team player. They said he loved to help others and the teachers…they will have a struggle. It’s a big struggle when you lose a child,” she said.

Esteban’s grandmother and aunt said he was well-behaved, was into basketball, going to school, playing video games, and loved spending time with his mother.

“[Esteban] goes to school with my daughter,” said Patricia’s sister, Theresa Sylvester. “They always played with each other ever since they were itty bitty; he’s just a good boy.”

Joyce Sylvester, Esteban’s grandmother and Patricia’s mother, is hoping she will be able to care for her daughter’s 4-year-old son, Rafael, and worries about Patricia’s mental state.

“She is very deep in depression; she needs to be evaluated for her mental state,” Joyce said.

Bedford County Schools plans on having social workers and counselors on hand for teachers and school staff next week and for students when they return Aug. 1.