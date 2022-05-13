NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon was hospitalized and charged after police said they found him asleep in his car with a gun on Thursday in Madison.

Metro Nashville police documents said Marvin Simpson Jr. was found asleep at the wheel at the intersection of Myatt Drive and State Route 45. Officers said he had his head placed on the steering wheel with his foot on the brake. After waking him up, officers said they learned Simpson was a felon convicted of murder in 2007 and took him into custody after finding a semi-automatic handgun in his vehicle.

Officials also said they found a white powdery substance in both of his pockets. Simpson then reportedly told officers he took Fentanyl and needed an ambulance because he “thought he was going to die.” Police said Simpson was taken to General Hospital.

Metro police said they searched his vehicle and found cash containing a white powdery substance, a digital scale, and two live rounds.

Simpson was released from jail several hours after he was booked.