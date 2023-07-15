MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say a man who broke into three Memphis homes in one night didn’t take anything but left behind a trail of blood and some terrorized homeowners.

Investigators have released surveillance pictures of the suspect they said injured himself breaking through the front window of a home in the 4300 block of Shady Grove Road on June 27.

The homeowner never saw the burglar but said he heard him leave through the same window after he threatened him with a gun and left blood throughout his house.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

An 84-year-old woman on a nearby block said she heard someone break into her house through her living room window and found the suspect on a bed in her front bedroom.

The victim was able to chase the man out of her house, but police said he also went to a home in the 200 block of South Perkins. A woman who lives there said she was asleep, heard a noise, and saw a man standing in her kitchen.

“I saw something or someone moving in front of my big picture window in my kitchen. I saw someone moving, and I just ran back into my room,” she said.

Police said the suspect appeared homeless and had twisted dirty hair and cuts on his left leg from the break-ins.

The woman on South Perkins said he rummaged through a closet but didn’t take anything.

“I didn’t think he was very experienced, and I’m really glad he didn’t take my purse. That would have really annoyed me,” she said.

She believes he got in through an unlocked door but said it was enough of a scare to make her and her husband rethink their security.

“I have a brand new shotgun because of it,” she said.

If you recognize the man, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.