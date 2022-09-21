MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 23-year-old woman told Memphis police she was “turning up for her birthday” when she fired two shots out of a moving car on a downtown street Monday, according to a police statement.

Keirra Welch is charged with reckless endangerment, drug possession and possessing a handgun while under the influence. She has posted bond of $7,500 and has a court date set for Sept. 27.

Officers reported they saw Welch point a Glock 9 mm handgun out of the passenger side window of a Hyundai Elantra driving south on Danny Thomas Boulevard at Jefferson at 3 in the morning. She fired two shots out the window.

Police pulled over the car and say they found Welch “halfway undressed” and “smiling and laughing the entire time.” They also say they found a gun and a green leafy substance that appeared to be marijuana.

Welch told officers she’d had at least four alcoholic drinks. The marijuana was hers, she said, and the gun belonged to her boyfriend, who was driving, police said.

Jail records show her birthday was last month.