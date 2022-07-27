NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The autopsy for Landon Eastep, the 37-year-old man shot and killed by multiple law enforcement officers on Interstate 65 in Nashville on January 27, 2022, has been released.

According to Metro Nashville police, Eastep pulled a box cutter on a state trooper who stopped to help him on I-65. More police showed up and tried to negotiate with him.

Nine officers shot the 37-year-old when he pulled a “shiny silver cylindrical object” out of his pocket.

Six months later, the autopsy revealed Eastep was shot 12 times. Some of those wounds were on the front of his body. Others were at the back.

In February, Eastep’s wife, Chelesy, told News 2 that a mental health professional should’ve been called to the scene within minutes.

“Within the first 10 minutes, somebody should have called crisis. Somebody should have had a professional out there who knew how to handle somebody that was going through a mental crisis. There were so many options that could have been taken, that weren’t. And to me, that’s unacceptable,” Eastep explained. “I just feel like it was way too much. I feel like there were a bunch of steps that were skipped, and I feel like there is no reason for him to be dead today.”