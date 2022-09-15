MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for an accused murderer who has not been captured.

Ricky Thomas Johnson, 38, is wanted for the Sept. 1 murder of Trashai Siske. Siske was found shot and killed inside her Sealy Drive apartment in Madison.

Police say Johnson is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives are pursuing all leads as to his whereabouts.

Anyone who sees Johnson or knows where he might be is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.