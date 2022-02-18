NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shocked with a stun gun at the Nashville International Airport after Mero police said he threatened a passenger and airline employees over wearing a mask.

Lucas Cutler, 44, from Alabama, is now facing several charges.

Metro police reported this incident began around 2 p.m. when Cutler threatened a passenger onboard an aircraft at Nashville International Airport Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a man on board an Allegiant Airline flight destined for Tampa after he allegedly threatened to beat a passenger.

Lucas Cutler (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police said airport officers watched Cutler walk down the jet bridge with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. He reportedly advised officers the employee would not let him board without a mask because they were “racist.”

According to an arrest warrant, Cutler was asked to lower his voice and to stop cursing but he refused and multiple officers began to take him into custody for public intoxication.

As officers attempted to place him in handcuffs, Cutler tensed up and was placed on the ground as he resisted arrest, according to investigators. Cutler was brought to compliance after officers reportedly deployed a stun gun to his left side.

Cutler was evaluated for injuries from the stun gun and booked into the Metro jail without further incident.

This is just one of many incidents at airports across the nation where a passenger has been arrested following a mask incident.

Cutler is charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.