NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CDC says residents in seven Tennessee counties should bring back the masks as COVID-19 cases rise and spread quickly in the areas.

The CDC divides every county in the U.S. into three categories: high, medium and low. Several Middle Tennessee counties have moved into the ‘high’ category for community spread.

Data released by the CDC shows that seven counties in the Volunteer State are in the ‘high’ category which means that 200 new cases have been reported per 100,000 people in the past seven days.

Counties listed within the ‘high’ category can also see more than 20 COVID-19 hospital admissions in a week, says the CDC.

According to the CDC, Davidson, Robertson, Hickman, Humphreys, Benton, Decatur, and Henry counties are currently in the high category.

Officials say residents in these areas should wear a mask in public regardless of vaccination status, have a plan for rapid testing provided, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, and follow CDC recommendations when it comes to isolation and quarantine if you come in contact with COVID-19 or experience symptoms.

The CDC says Tennessee’s positivity rate is now at 25%. From the week of July 3 to July 9 the state saw more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths, and 11 hospitalizations.