NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than half of the 95 counties in Tennessee now fall under the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s high risk category for COVID-19.

That now includes 51 counties including 20 here in Middle Tennessee, according to new data released from the CDC.

If your community level is under a high risk, then everyone regardless of vaccination status is advised to wear a mask. Additionally, they suggest you stay up-to-date on Covid vaccines and get tested if you present symptoms. Those who have are at high risk for severe illness should take extra precautions.

Middle Tennessee counties under high risk include:

Bedford

Coffee

Davidson

Decatur

Dickson

Franklin

Giles

Grundy

Hickman

Humphreys

Lincoln

Marshall

Maury

Moore

Overton

Pickett

Putnam

Robertson

White

Williamson

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels in Tennessee

The CDC divides every county in the U.S. into three categories: high, medium and low.

If your community level is under a medium risk, then those at high risk for severe illness should talk to their doctor about what precautions to take like wearing a mask. Plus, folks should stay up-to-date with vaccines and get tested if you have symptoms.

If your community is at a low risk, then the CDC recommends staying up-to-date with vaccines and getting tested with symptoms.

The CDC says Tennessee’s positivity rate is now at 28.2% for the week of July 10th to 16th. 12 deaths were reported in that time period. As of July 19, 770 people are hospitalized with 113 in the ICU.