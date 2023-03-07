MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A child is in critical condition after being attacked by five pit bulls in south Memphis Monday evening.

According to reports, officers responded to the 1600 Block of Barton Street at 4:56 p.m. Monday regarding a dog bite. Officers were told that approximately five pit bull dogs had attacked a child.

The victim was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition. The dogs were taken by Animal Control.

As of Tuesday, no charges had been filed. It is unknown whether the dogs had an owner or were strays.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.