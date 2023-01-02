NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian who was struck by a car while crossing Murfreesboro Pike died from his injuries Monday morning.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a preliminary investigation indicated the man was crossing Murfreesboro Pike near Elm Hill Pike just after 10 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by a car that drove off.

A short time later, police said a 17-year-old from Mt. Juliet returned to the scene in a white Ford Taurus with his father. Police said the teen had told his father he thought he might have hit something.

According to police, the Taurus had damage consistent with the crash.

However, the MNPD said the 17-year-old declined to speak with investigators. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, failure to report an accident and failure to render aid.

The Medical Examiner’s Office was still working to identify the pedestrian on Monday.