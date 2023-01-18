NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – I-65 northbound at Armory Drive in Nashville was closed Tuesday as authorities worked to clear a deadly crash.

Metro police told News 2 the crash happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a driver — later identified as Ross Comeaux, 46, of Brentwood — was involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-65 northbound. He reportedly hit a metal guardrail on the shoulder and traveled into a concrete wall.

Comeaux was receiving medical attention in an ambulance following the crash when he told paramedics he forgot something.

The man then exited the ambulance, ran across the interstate toward the center median away from the ambulance and toward his vehicle stopped on the right side of the interstate.

Comeaux was hit by a semi-truck in the northbound lanes. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were not able to speak with the man before he was hit and killed.

Authorities say he showed no signs of impairment.

The interstate was shut down for hours as police investigated, but the roadway has since reopened.