CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a two-year-old was found unresponsive in a neighbor’s pool on Sunday afternoon in Bradley County.

Just after 1 p.m., crews with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, and Fire & Rescue were all dispatched to an address on Burnt Ridge Drive after neighbors called to report that a two-year-old was found inside their pool.

According to the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, at the scene, emergency workers and the neighbors administered lifesaving efforts to the two-year-old.

Officials say it remains unknown how long the child was inside the pool before the call was made and before crews arrived at the scene.

The child was transported to Tennova Hospital where efforts to revive them continued. On Sunday, officials said the child was in critical condition. The current condition of the child remains unknown.

No further information was immediately released. This incident remains under investigation.