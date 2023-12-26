PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two teenage brothers are facing charges after a family fight turned deadly on Christmas Eve in Largo, Florida, authorities said.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the 14-year-old and 15-year-old got into an argument while Christmas shopping with the family on Sunday. According to the sheriff, the 15-year-old was jealous of the number of gifts their mother bought his brother.

After leaving the store, the brothers, their mother, their 23-year-old sister, and her 10-month-old and 6-year-old sons headed to their grandmother’s home so she could watch the children while the sister went to work, the sheriff said.

While at the grandmother’s home, the 14-year-old allegedly pulled out his gun and told his brother he was going to shoot him in the head, authorities said.

According to investigating authorities, the 15-year-old initially refused to engage in the fight and the boys’ uncle separated them. The 14-year-old reportedly left the home and went outside. His sister told them to “leave that stuff alone.” She reportedly said, “Why you trying to start it? It’s Christmas.”

Then the 14-year-old and his sister, who was carrying her 10-month-old son in a baby carrier, began to argue. The 14-year-old allegedly shot his sister in the chest with a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, according to the sheriff’s office.

After the shooting, the 15-year-old allegedly opened fire on his brother.

The 15-year-old ran away and threw his gun into a nearby yard. He was arrested at a relative’s home in Clearwater, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 14-year-old, who was shot once in his stomach, was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. Their sister died from her injuries.

The 14-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, child abuse, and being a delinquent in possession of a firearm. The 15-year-old is charged with attempted first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

The Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office will review the case and decide if the 14-year-old will be charged as an adult.