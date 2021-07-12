Suspect accused of murdering Florida man killed in police shootout

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla., (WMBB) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted for killing an 80-year-old man in Crestview is dead after a shootout with deputies.

Deputies said they found 22-year-old Johnny Kirk around 2:45 Monday morning in a white Ford Escape.

They say when they stopped the vehicle at Inez Street and Carrick Street, the suspect jumped out of the passenger seat and began shooting at two deputies.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies shot back and hit the suspect twice. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities in both Walton and Okaloosa counties were searching for Kirk after a shooting at Shoal River Wayside Park on Saturday.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the 80-year-old man was found on the ground around 1:30 p.m. with what appeared to be blood on him.