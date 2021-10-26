SRCSO: Undercover operation nets four massage parlors allegedly offering sexual services

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An undercover operation performed by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office uncovered four massage parlors offering sexual services according to deputies.

Sheriff Bob Johnson announced the following massage parlors offered the services:

China Wellness Center in Navarre

Navarre Oriental

Gulf Breeze Massage

True Massage and Spa in Gulf Breeze

Sheriff Johnson said he received a tip about these massage parlors and an investigation followed.

Xia Sun, 37, was arrested and charged with operating as a masseuse without a license. Sheriff Johnson said multiple prostitution arrests are to come.

Deputies say $15,000 was seized from the massage parlors and currently, the businesses are still operating.