Skeletal remains found near Lake Oliver identified as missing man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The skeletal remains of a missing man were discovered Monday morning near Lake Oliver in Georgia.

According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, the remains were identified as 44-year-old Grover Visage who reportedly had been missing for three months.

The remains were found shortly before 10 a.m., in a 100-foot ravine. They were identified as Visage by a wallet in found in his back pocket. Bryan says Visage’s mother also identified his tattoos.

The remains will be sent for an autopsy.