Skeletal remains found in Georgia wooded area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Skeletal human remains were found in a wooded area off Woodruff Farm Road, in Columbus Sunday morning.

A hog hunter discovered them around 8:30 a.m. and called the Columbus Police Department to report the incident. The remains were found half a mile south of the railroad tracks, on the east side of the road.

The remains have been transported to Atlanta for reconstruction. According to Muscogee County Coroner, Charles Newton, it is believed to be a whole human body, but has not been identified at this time.

A ground search will take place on Tuesday, to be sure that all skeletal remains in the area were found.