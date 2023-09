PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office vehicle hit a 15-year-old in Seminole on Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 6:45 a.m. near Oakhurst Road and Ridgeland Drive.

Deputies said the 15-year-old was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available.