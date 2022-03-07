COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus’ top law enforcement officials on Sunday addressed a rash of violence over the weekend that left a Muscogee County deputy sheriff wounded in a shootout with multiple suspects.

Mayor Skip Henderson, Police Chief Freddie Blackmon, and Sheriff Greg Countryman talked about the officer-involved shooting that is now under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Sgt. Jeremy Hattaway was shot in the arm Saturday afternoon when he responded to a call of a stolen vehicle downtown.

Police found the car, began a chase but aborted the chase in downtown Columbus when officers lost contact with the vehicle.

The Ford Focus had previously been reported stolen, then the owner saw it Saturday and called 9-1-1.

Hattaway, who leads the Sheriff’s Office Gang Task Force, was at the city gas pumps refueling his city SUV on Cusseta Road when he heard the police call and drove toward the area the Focus was believed to be in.

Hattaway, driving an unmarked vehicle, saw the Focus, which contained three suspects. It had originally been reported on Saturday there were four suspects, but Countryman said Sunday that was incorrect.

The stolen vehicle hit Hattaway’s SUV, Countryman said.

“At that time, he executed his emergency lights,” Countryman said. “And he started to follow the vehicle.

The chase continued to Andrews Road.

“When I met with Sgt. Hattaway in the hospital, it painted a clear picture to me – the danger that our men and women in law enforcement of both agencies, Columbus Police and the Sheriff’s Office, are facing,” Countryman said. “He said that all he saw was guns coming out of the windows. The suspects in the vehicle opened fire on Sgt. Hattaway.”

Hattaway returned fire, wounding two of the three teenagers. He hit one of the suspects three times, the sheriff said.

Hattaway was treated and released for a gunshot wound to his arm.

The suspects were captured by Columbus Police, who quickly responded to the Andrews Road shooting site.

Claudio Thompson, 18, Vincente Perez-Lopez, 17, and Anton Adarius Hamilton, 17, were arrested and each charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving stolen property and felony obstruction.

Columbus police are more than 130 officers down from a force of about 500. Blackmon said that police were able to respond in large numbers to the incident Saturday and apprehend the two suspects who fled because they were working extended overtime shifts.

“It was through a double shift of officers,” Blackmon said.

“Those double shifts have become commonplace in the shortage,” Blackmon said.

Henderson said that the rash of crime in the city is out of control.

“We had multiple shootings over the weekend, as you know,” Henderson said. “That is unacceptable. Columbus is better than that. I know that people in this community are frustrated and I know they are angry. No more so than we are.”