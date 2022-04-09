FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man is accused of using his mobile phone to take photos and videos of young girls while they were changing clothes in Walmart dressing rooms.

Sheriff’s deputies in Lee County arrested Dalton Matheson, 29, on Wednesday.

Dalton Matheson, 29, was arrested and charged with video voyeurism, among other crimes. (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said Matheson was snapping photos of two sisters, 4 and 12, in the dressing rooms. The girls’ father and store security chased Matheson out of the store, and he was apprehended at a nearby bus station.

Matheson was arrested and charged with video voyeurism, resisting arrest and petit theft, according to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

“I want to make it clear as I have since day one: We protect those that cannot protect themselves,” said Marceno at a press briefing on Thursday. “There is nothing more precious than a child, and making certain that we protect our children at all costs.”

During the briefing, Marceno also called Matheson a “disgusting pathetic person” and a “monster,” among other names.

“This piece of s— is behind bars, where he belongs,” Marceno said.

Investigators said the suspect he may be connected to a similar incident that happened at a Goodwill Store on Saturday. Deputies in Lee County are working with Fort Myers police in that case.

“Everything we can charge, we will charge at the highest level,” Marceno said.