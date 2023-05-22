GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A search is underway Sunday morning for two teenagers who went missing while going for a swim Saturday in Greene County, Mississippi. Greene County EMA Director Trent Robertson says a group of four went for a swim in the Chickasawhay River just north of State Highway 42 late Saturday afternoon.

Robertson says swift current may have been an issue. He says one was able to get out of the water themselves and another had to be rescued by a Greene County Deputy Saturday. They are still looking for a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old young man.

Robertson says multiple agencies from Greene County are a part of the search including the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, multiple fire departments, and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.