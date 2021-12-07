Santa Claus Classic 10K-Running through Fantasy in Lights at Callaway Gardens

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) — Now keeping our eye on local events— When it comes to the holidays, most folks think of

Eggnog and Christmas cookies… but today some runners celebrated the holidays by*going the Runners laced up their shoes for the 12th annual Santa Claus Classic at Callaway Garden’s Fantasy in Lights.

Hundreds of athletes turned out for the event, dressing in holiday costumes for the 10K race.

Runners ran to the tune of Christmas music and were able to enjoy millions of lights throughout the run.

Our very own Bob Jeswald was out there MC-ing the event, and he captured these sights and sounds from the event. The Fantasy in Lights at Callaway Gardens will continue through the end of this month— without having to run a 10K.