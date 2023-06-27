PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Civil War historical marker on Beach Drive is missing and local historians want it back.

The marker commemorates the only Civil War skirmish to happen in what is now Bay County. No one’s seen the marker since Hurricane Michael hit almost 5 years ago.

The St. Andrew Skirmish marker was erected in 2008 in honor of the Confederate soldiers who defended the “Old Town” Spring when Union sailors attacked the area.

The Confederate soldiers built salt works by the spring, making salt to preserve their food. The marker described what took place during the skirmish.

While it disappeared around the time Hurricane Michael hit, local attorney Stanley Peacock believes the storm had nothing to do with the mystery.

“The bolt holes that are on the pedestal are pristine; They’re clean,” said Peacock. “The bolt holes are still there. Also, the bolts are missing, so if the bolts are missing and the pedestal is still there, someone had to take some kind of tool or force to remove the bolt and marker.”

The Sons of Confederate Veterans Organization wants to return the marker to its rightful place on Beach Drive to continue commemorating the place where the skirmish occurred and honoring their ancestors.

“We really don’t care if it’s in somebody’s man cave somewhere or if it’s buried in the debris garbage at the Public Works Department. We don’t care where it’s located. We just want it back,” said Peacock.

They’re hoping a $1,000 reward will motivate its return.

“The Sons of Confederate Veterans, of which I am a life member, is willing to pay a $500 reward,” Peacock said. “In addition to that, Crime Stoppers has advised us that they are willing to donate $200 in addition to the $500 that we’re offering as a reward. In addition to that, we have a private citizen who’s willing to volunteer another $300.”

If you have any information about the St. Andrew Skirmish historical marker, you can contact Preserve Heritage at 850-814-1771, or email them at preserveheritage@aol.com.