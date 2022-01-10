Report alleges deputy held naked man at gunpoint for hours

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A newly obtained sheriff’s report alleges that a Florida corrections deputy held a naked man at gunpoint, filmed him for hours, forced him to sign a $30,000 contract, and threatened to send incriminating video to his family and church.

The alleged incident happened in November when authorities said a 34-year-old man met up to have sex with a 19-year-old woman.

According to an investigative report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Amony Robillard emerged from behind a curtain, pointed two semiautomatic pistols at the man, and held him captive for nearly three hours.

Robillard was later fired. He pleaded not guilty to multiple charges and remains jailed without bond. His attorney declined comment.