Racist email sent through Bay District Schools email

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — The Bay District School system is investigating an email that was sent out from a student’s email account Tuesday morning around 5:30 a.m. The email contained racist and discriminatory language and was sent to students and teachers around the district before being deleted by the school system.

“This was definitely hate beyond anything that any of us can even imagine,” Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt said. “It was something that you don’t want to wake up in the morning and check your email and see that.”

More than 100 people saw the email before it was taken down, Husfelt said. As the school system continues with other projects, officials ensured that its system is safe and was not hacked.

“None of our systems were compromised by (the email),” Husfelt said. “Again I’m not an expert but we’re pretty sure whoever had it figured out somebody’s password or something, it was that kind of thing.”

An internal investigation revealed that no district data had been breached, BDS said in a press release. However, emails like the one sent on Tuesday have become more common, Jim Scantlin, BDS Executive Director of Management Information Systems said.

“It’s a constant thing, the bad actors and the people that want to do this are constant,” Scantlin said. “And what we do every day is try to come and try to make sure we’re as safe as we can be.”

BDS also intends to work with law enforcement to try to find the person who sent the message. The district hopes legal consequences occur if the person is found, Husfelt said.

“I believe it’s a felony, what was done,” Husfelt said. “We’ll continue to investigate it and we’re going to offer a $500 reward that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who did this.”