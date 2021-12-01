Pro-abortion rights activists rally in Mississippi during Supreme Court hearing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard arguments in which the justices are being asked to overrule the court’s historic 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion and its 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe.

The court heard a case about a Mississippi ban on abortion after 15 weeks. The state of Mississippi is telling the justices that Roe and Casey should be overturned and its law banning abortion after 15 weeks upheld.

In Mississippi, pro-abortion rights activists took a stand at Smith Park in Jackson. The rally will end at 2:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, anti-abortion activists were outside the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which is the state’s only abortion clinic. They prayed outside the facility.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.