Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in Georgia shooting

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon; investigators continue to look for the shooter.

Investigators say on October 5 just before 1 p.m., deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders were dispatched to Highway 18 near E. Drummond Road regarding a single-vehicle accident with possible injuries.

“When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a four-door passenger car with an adult female driver unresponsive and noticed what appeared to be multiple bullet holes in the side of the car. Once the victim was extricated from the vehicle, she was transported to a Columbus area hospital in critical condition,” said Sgt. Stewart Smith.

From the evidence gathered on the scene by Sheriff’s Office investigators and Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol, it appears a second vehicle was involved in the crime, and the shooting possibly occurred near the intersection of Highway 18 and Whitesville Road. The second vehicle is believed to be a silver Nissan car with possible front-end damage.

“The victim has been identified as Akeila Ware, 29, of LaGrange, who died shortly after arrival at the hospital. It was discovered the victim was pregnant and the unborn child was also deceased,” said Sgt. Smith.

The Georgia State Patrol is responsible for the crash investigation portion of this case. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call our Criminal Investigation Division at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 70-812-1000.