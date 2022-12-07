Dense New Orleans fog captured from the view of a driver on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. (Staff photo: Pat Thomas/WGNO)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An early-morning crash on the Woodland Bridge left an unidentified woman dead, the New Orleans Police Department said Wednesday (Dec. 7).

Detectives say around 6:45 a.m., a driver was traveling west on the bridge when their Ford Mustang struck the woman, who was walking along the bridge. The woman was ejected from the roadway of the bridge to the ground below. She was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

We’re told the driver of the Mustang immediately pulled to the side and called for help.

Although under investigation, police suspect Wednesday morning’s heavy fog could have played a role in the crash. Our entire WGNO viewing area, including the site of the crash, had been under a Dense Fog Advisory until 8 a.m., seen here near the Causeway Bridge on Lake Pontchartrain.

Dense New Orleans fog captured near the Causeway Bridge on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. (Staff photo: Pat Thomas/WGNO)

Dense New Orleans fog captured near the Causeway Bridge on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. (Staff photo: Pat Thomas/WGNO)





Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Richard Chambers at 504-658-6207.

The woman’s identity has been withheld upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.