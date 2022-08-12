MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman has been arrested after she reportedly drove two boys to rob people at gunpoint.

Police say Lashuna Taylor, 41, is facing several charges, including aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery and contributing to delinquency of a minor.

According to police, two boys tried to rob a man at gunpoint at a Marathon gas station on Getwell Road at around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the boys approached the man and said “give me all your s**t or I’ll shoot.” The victim was able to run away and call the police.

Memphis Police say only a few minutes later, at around 5:28 p.m., another man was robbed at a house on Maxine Street. Police say the boys opened the victim’s car door and said “Give me everything you have.”

Police say the two boys took the victim’s phone and ran to a black Hyundai Sonata. A witness reportedly followed the Sonata and saw the boys get out of the car in the Cherry Apartments.

Officers reportedly checked the area and found the boys. Memphis Police say the boys ran, but officers took them into custody.

The boys reportedly admitted to multiple robberies and claimed Taylor was the one who drove them.

Memphis Police say officers found Taylor at a home on Sharpe Avenue. Police say Taylor admitted to driving the boys around to rob people.

Taylor’s license has reportedly been suspended since May of 2014.