CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family is displaced following a house fire that occurred at a home in Clarksville early Sunday morning.

Clarksville Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene of a house fire just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 along Hattington Drive in North Clarksville.

(Source: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

Fire personnel worked to extinguish the flames and said the family was able to escape the blaze without injury.

According to Clarksville Fire Rescue, the American Red Cross was notified and will aid in assisting the displaced family.

A fire investigator at the scene determined that the blaze started from an electrical malfunction of outdoor string lights that were on the back deck.

Officials say video footage captured on a Ring camera confirmed that the flames were a result of an electrical malfunction.

No other information was immediately released.