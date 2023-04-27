PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Severe weather caused damage, hail and sent at least one person to the hospital Thursday.

Panama City Beach Police responded after a person was struck by lightning at Russell Fields Pier near Pier Park. The incident happened at about 12:30 p.m.

It came in the midst of a tornado warning in the same area and a strong storm. Meanwhile, a viewer sent in a video of golf ball-sized hail coming down at Back Beach Road and State 79. Also, another viewer called to say hail was coming down at her home in Southport.

