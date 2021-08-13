Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Dive Team finds body of missing free diver

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered the body of a free diver that has been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

The 31-year-old experienced free diver was spearfishing at Mack’s Reef, about two miles southwest of the Destin Pass when witnesses said he went down and never resurfaced, authorities said.

The U.S. Coast Guard, OCSO, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, and Eglin Security Forces were all on the scene yesterday until nightfall to assist in the search.

OCSO Dive Team resumed the search early this morning and found the man’s body in about 75 feet of water near the reef. There were no signs of trauma.