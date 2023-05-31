HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office released an updated picture of an escapee.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the new picture shows Joseph Spring with updated tattoos and other body features.

Spring is described as 5’8″ and weighs 155 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Jones said Spring, along with Michael Lewis, escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center on Monday, May 29.

Jones said a deputy, who was patrolling the outer perimeter of the jail, noticed items belonging to the detainees and blood outside of the fence. A head count was taken, and the two detainees were missing.

An inspection of the jail found a breach in the ceiling of one of the recreation rooms. Jones said investigators believe the two detainees went into the ceiling and were able to get out of the building through an airduct. They later went over the jail’s fence in order to escape.

Joseph Spring (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Joseph Spring (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Michael Lewis (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff said Lewis was captured Monday evening in the area of Seven Springs Road and Springridge Road in Hinds County. He faces additional escape charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Spring can contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.