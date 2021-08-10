New Orleans church sign encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations vandalized

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A church sign in New Orleans, Louisiana was vandalized last week after displaying a message promoting COVID-19 vaccines.

First Grace United Methodist Church displayed a message on their marquee last week that on one side read, “LOVE THY NEIGHBOR GET VACCINATED” and listed the Sunday service time. On the other side, it read, “BE ENCOURAGED BY ENCOURAGING OTHERS.” On August 6, the church’s pastor, Shawn Moses Anglim, posted photos on Facebook showing that the sign had been vandalized.

According to the photos, someone used red paint to blur out the word “VACCINATED” on one side and write “Revelation 13:17”, a reference to a verse in the Bible about the “mark of the beast”, on the other side. The vandal(s) also wrote “Faith over fear” on the sidewalk near the sign.

Anglim posted photos of clean up efforts later that day, reporting that the sign was able to be cleaned thoroughly.

Anglim did not immediately respond when CBS 42 reached out to him for comment.