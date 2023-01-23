ATLANTA (WKRN) — A peaceful protest took a violent turn in downtown Atlanta Saturday night following the death of an environmental earlier in the week, which led to police arresting several people — one of whom is from Nashville — for domestic terrorism and other charges.

It all started when law enforcement cleared a group of people gathered at the site of a proposed public safety training center on Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to the Associated Press. Then, one of the protesters was killed by authorities after the 26-year-old allegedly shot a state trooper.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, hundreds of demonstrators reportedly marched up Peachtree Street, a corridor of hotels and restaurants in Atlanta, to mourn the activist’s death.

While the event started out peaceful, there were a number of masked activists among the crowd who dressed in all black, threw rocks and lit fireworks in front of the building housing the Atlanta Police Foundation, lit a police cruiser on fire, smashed windows, and vandalized walls with anti-police graffiti, the Associated Press said.

Nadja Geier (Source: Atlanta Police Department)

According to the Atlanta Police Department, six people were arrested Saturday night in connection with the protest, including 24-year-old Nadja Geier of Nashville, who has been charged with the following offenses:

Pedestrian in roadway (misdemeanor)

Willful obstruction of law enforcement (misdemeanor)

Riot (misdemeanor)

Unlawful assembly (misdemeanor)

Second-degree criminal damage (felony)

First-degree arson (felony)

Interference with government property (felony)

Domestic terrorism (felony)

Authorities identified the other five people arrested as 22-year-old Madeleine Feola of Spokane, Washington; 23-year-old Ivan Ferguson of Nevada; 20-year-old Graham Evatt of Decatur, Georgia; 22-year-old Francis Carrol of Kennebunkport, Maine; and 27-year-old Emily Murphy of Grosse Isle, Michigan.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum announced that law enforcement also recovered explosive devices after the protesters damaged property along Peachtree Street, adding that authorities stopped the violence within two blocks without any reports of injuries to citizens or officers.