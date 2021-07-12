Murder suspect, killed in shoot-out, now connected to Florida kidnapping

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who was killed in a shootout with deputies after allegedly murdering an Okaloosa County man also committed a kidnapping in DeFuniak Springs, investigators said Monday.

Johnny Kirk, 22, was wanted for killing an 80-year-old man in Crestview when he was spotted by Escambia County deputies at about 2:45 a.m. Monday.

They said when they stopped the vehicle at Inez Street and Carrick Street, Kirk jumped out of the passenger seat and began shooting at two deputies.

Johnny Kirk

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies shot back and hit him twice. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Meanwhile, DeFuniak Springs Police were searching for Kirk after two 16-year-old girls said he kidnapped them at a boat ramp near Lake DeFuniak. The incident happened at 4:20 a.m. on Saturday.

“The victims advised DeFuniak Springs Police, they were sitting inside their vehicle at the DeFuniak Springs Lake Yard (Lake DeFuniak) when they were approached by a white male (later identified as Johnny Kirk) with a firearm,” police wrote.

They added that the girls told him they didn’t have any money. He ordered them to get naked but after they told him they were 16 he changed his mind and made them take him to a motel in Crestview. He then released them and went into the motel.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies said he killed the 80-year-old victim about 9 hours later at 1:30 p.m. at the Shoal River Wayside Park near State Road 85 south of Crestview.

Kirk has a long history of criminal charges according to court records. Florida’s Department of corrections states that he was sentenced to three years and six months in prison for burglary in 2016. Then in October of 2017 he was sentenced to a year in prison for possession of meth. There was also an active warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear in a criminal case in Walton County.