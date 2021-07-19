Murder suspect dead after standoff with deputies at Canton hotel

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – An Arkansas man is dead following a standoff with Madison County deputies Saturday at the Relax Inn in Canton.

According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the Madison County Sheriff Department was serving an arrest warrant on the male suspect wanted for allegedly murdering his children’s mother in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Witnesses said the SWAT team arrived around 3:00 p.m. and began evacuating those living in the hotel and the Pizza Hut as a safety precaution. Multiple shots were later fired inside of hotel room 203 just after 5:30 p.m. witnesses said, which resulted in his death.

The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time. This is a developing story.