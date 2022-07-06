JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — On Tuesday, Mississippi Treasurer David McRae announced his office has returned more than $50 million in unclaimed cash and stock to the state since 2020.

According to McRae, about one in 10 people have unclaimed money.

“My team has been aggressive in returning unclaimed money. The way I see it: this was never the state’s money to begin with. It was always your money and you deserve access to it. Moreover, returning unclaimed money has been our way of helping stimulate the state’s economy during these difficult times,” said McRae.

Mississippians can visit Treasury.MS.gov, locate their unclaimed money, and begin the claims process from there.