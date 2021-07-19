More projects than ever are underway in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Dozens of empty lots are being flipped into major projects all across Panama City Beach.

Developers are taking an interest in our area after seeing major growth in people over the last few years

Mike Kerrigan, the Director of Marketing for the St. Joe Company: one of the largest developers in Northwest Florida, said the beach has seen tremendous growth over the last several years.

“These projects that we have currently in the works that are coming out of the ground and being completed or nearing completion now are really in response to the demand that we are seeing in the marketplace,” Kerrigan said.

He said they are currently working on five large projects on the beach: two hotels, two permanent residences, and a marina reconstruction.

“Many people are discovering what a great place it is to live and work so these projects are meeting that demand that exists today and that we anticipate will continue for the next several years,” Kerrigan said.

Kerrigan said all of these projects are expected to be finished within the next couple of years.

Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said this rise in construction is largely due to an increase in people coming to the area.

“Pretty interesting to see the growth because it’s constant right you think okay we’ve kinda hit a level that we are going to stabilize and we grow more,” Sheldon said. “And we just consistently grow.”

This map shows all construction locations on the beach. Some include restaurants, resorts, and retail shops. Mayor Sheldon said these investments will be a huge return for our economy.

“I don’t think the projects will end,” Sheldon said. “I think as these ones continue and finish new ones will evolve.”

He said he thinks many people found us during the pandemic and ever since then our economy has been booming. He said there are many things to be excited about in the future.