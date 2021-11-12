Mississippi’s COVID-19 State of Emergency to end Nov. 20

FILE – In this Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter’s question during a news briefing regarding Mississippi’s COVID-19 response in Jackson, Miss. Reeves says he’s working with legislative leaders on details about how the state will pay for a proposed medical marijuana program. The Republican governor said Wednesday, Sept. 29, that he will call lawmakers to the Capitol for a special session “sooner rather than later.” (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) along with State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs and MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney announced the extension of Mississippi’s State of Emergency for an additional eight days.

“With more than 3,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine having been administered in Mississippi and with COVID-19 infections and resulting hospitalizations being effectively managed, it’s time to end the State of Emergency,” said Reeves.

“The additional eight day extension will provide state agencies with ample time to prepare for the State of Emergency’s termination.”

The extension is expected to end at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20.