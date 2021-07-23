Mississippi rural health clinics receive over $4M for vaccination efforts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, leaders with the Biden Administration announced $4,309,023 has been provided to support vaccination efforts in rural Mississippi health clinics as COVID-19 cases spike in the state due to the Delta variant.

The funds will go to 87 Rural Health Clinics (RHCs) who will use the money for outreach efforts. The funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan.

“Rural health clinics play a crucial role in supporting our national vaccination effort to defeat COVID-19,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “This funding will give trusted messengers in rural communities the tools they need to counsel patients on how COVID-19 vaccines can help protect them and their loved ones.” 

HRSA is making grant awards to RHCs based on the number of certified clinic sites they operate, providing approximately $49,500 per clinic site.

Below is a state-by-state breakdown of the funds that will go to the rural health clinics across the country:

State NameAbbreviationTotal FundingNumber of RHCs
AlabamaAL$2,476,45050
ArkansasAR$2,922,21159
ArizonaAZ$990,58020
CaliforniaCA$5,893,951119
ColoradoCO$792,46416
FloridaFL$2,872,68258
GeorgiaGA$2,080,21842
HawaiiHI$297,1746
IowaIA$3,367,97268
IdahoID$346,7037
IllinoisIL$5,844,422118
IndianaIN$2,179,27644
KansasKS$2,575,50852
KentuckyKY$6,379,712130
LouisianaLA$4,061,37882
MassachusettsMA$148,5873
MarylandMD$49,5291
MaineME$1,337,28327
MichiganMI$5,250,074106
MinnesotaMN$1,882,10238
MissouriMO$6,092,067123
MississippiMS$4,309,02387
MontanaMT$990,58020
North CarolinaNC$941,05119
North DakotaND$1,238,22525
NebraskaNE$2,824,09560
New HampshireNH$247,6455
New MexicoNM$247,6455
NevadaNV$396,2328
New YorkNY$1,584,92832
OhioOH$1,337,28327
OklahomaOK$1,683,98634
OregonOR$2,595,50853
PennsylvaniaPA$643,87713
South CarolinaSC$841,99317
South DakokaSD$396,2328
TennesseeTN$2,971,74060
TexasTX$7,033,118142
VirginiaVA$2,129,74743
VermontVT$49,5291
WashingtonWA$2,674,56654
WisconsinWI$3,120,32763
West VirginiaWV$1,783,04436
WyomingWY$119,0583

